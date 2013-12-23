* Power tariffs to be raised by between 0.02-0.08 yuan/KW
for some smelters
* Inefficient smelters barred from direct price talks with
power companies
* NDRC orders local govts to end power subsidies
SHANGHAI, Dec 23 China will impose tiered power
pricing on all aluminium smelters starting from January in an
attempt to weed out inefficient plants and tackle severe
overcapacity in the sector.
The aluminum industry has been suffering from overcapacity
for years, depressing prices and forcing many producers,
including Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco)
, the country's top aluminium maker, to suffer heavy
losses.
The move to revise power tariffs, which account for about 40
percent of a smelter's operating costs, is the latest in a
series of measures to slim the bloated sector and comes as
Beijing has vowed to let market forces play a decisive role in
the allocation of resources.
Power prices will remain unchanged for smelters that do not
use more than 13,700 kilowatts (KWs) for each tonne of aluminium
produced, while those that use between 13,700-13,800 KWs will be
charged an additional 0.02 yuan per KW, the National Development
and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.
Smelters that consume more than 13,800 KWs of power for each
tonne of aluminium produced will be charged an additional 0.08
yuan per KW, the NDRC said.
Plants that exceed the 13,700 KWs/tonne threshold will also
be barred from direct negotiations with power companies for
lower energy prices.
The NDRC said local governments must not arbitrarily reduce
power prices for aluminium companies and must stop all
previously offered subsidies.
Local governments must also stop giving fee deductions and
other incentives to smelters that are equipped with their own
power generators, the NDRC said.
China currently has about 30 million tonnes of primary
aluminium smelting capacity annually, but less than 24 million
tonnes of yearly capacity operated in November, based on
official production data.
Beijing has been issuing broadbrush rules aimed at reining
in overcapacity in sectors such as aluminium and steel for about
a decade, but plans have usually faltered due to resistance from
local governments anxious to boost growth.
But China's new leaders appear to be getting more serious
over the issue with the government in July setting stricter
limits on power consumption and emissions on operating smelters.
The State Council, China's cabinet, also issued a slew of
development guidelines for sectors facing overcapacity: new
projects expanding capacity are forbidden, projects under
construction should be reappraised, illegal capacity should be
cleared up and outdated capacity should be eliminated in an
orderly way.
The commission said it was working with relevant departments
on ways to restructure other sectors that are also plagued by
overcapacity.
($1 = 6.0713 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)