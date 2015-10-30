(Corrects to add dropped words in second bullet point)
* China exporting record amounts of aluminium
* Surge has already caused trade friction
* Cuts in power prices to help struggling smelters
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, Oct 30 China is likely to sell more
aluminium onto world markets by offering its struggling
smelters cheaper power prices to keep them operating, adding to
growing trade tensions with rival producers in countries such as
the United States and Russia.
The world's top aluminium producer is making far more than
it needs with record amounts of the metal being exported, adding
to a global glut that has sent prices to six-year lows.
The surge in shipments is already triggering calls for
action to stem the flow in some countries and risks creating
similar anger that soaring Chinese steel sales have caused.
China exported a record 3.1 million tonnes of
semi-manufactured aluminium products in the first 9 months of
the year, even with a dip in the third quarter when weaker
global prices made exporting less attractive.
"As the price differential becomes attractive for exports,
it's that much easier to hit the 'go' button and start exporting
again," said analyst Paul Adkins of consultancy AZ China, noting
recent falls in local prices would reinvigorate Chinese exports.
Illustrating growing export tensions, the U.S. extruders
council last week referred China's second-biggest aluminium
extruder to U.S. regulators after accusing it of evading import
duties. China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd denied the
accusation.
Top producer Rusal has also petitioned for the
issue to be brought in front of the world's top customs body.
RECORD LOWS
A source at a global trading house in Singapore said with
the Chinese market flooded there was pressure to export and this
would heat up competition with global producers like Alcoa
and Norsk Hydro s.
Chinese aluminium prices have hit successive record lows for
most of October, and are down more than 20 percent this year
approaching 10,000 yuan ($1,578) a tonne. Global prices are
$1,475 a tonne.
The falls have come after China said it planned to cut
wholesale prices of electricity for the second time this year, a
move that would cut production costs for aluminium producers
further.
AZ China estimates average monthly aluminium production
costs at at least a five-year low around 13,000 yuan a tonne, as
power, carbon and alumina costs fall.
Production has been slow to shut as some integrated
producers make profits in other areas, and local governments
offer subsidies to shore up jobs and economic growth.
Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco), the country's top
producer of the metal, has held back the closure of its biggest
smelter after the local government offered it power price cuts,
industry sources said.
The firm had initially planned to shut the smelter two weeks
ago.
Wang Rong, an analyst at Guotai Junan Futures in Shanghai,
estimated that only 2 million tonnes of capacity would be shut
down by the end of 2015 out of 37-38 million tonnes of total
capacity.
(Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI and Polly Yam in
HONG KONG; Editing by Ed Davies)