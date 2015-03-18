* Importers shy away from booking Q2 shipments -trade
* Sellers improve offers, investor wants to sell 40,000 T
-trade
* Premiums offered at about $300/T for big buyers -trade
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, March 18 Chinese buyers of primary
aluminium are reluctant to book imports for the second quarter
as they hold limited cash and as falling premiums prompt them to
postpone purchases, traders and industry sources said.
While China is the world's top producer of aluminium, some
end users buy the metal abroad under a rule that allows them to
import duty free as long as products made from the cargoes are
shipped overseas.
Imports usually pick up after holidays for the Lunar New
Year, which this year came in February, but buying has been
weaker than expected this month, sources said.
Reduced buying will likely pile more pressure on premiums
for primary aluminium ingots in Asia. Premiums, the surcharge
paid by buyers on top of the London Metal Exchange cash price
to obtain prompt delivery, have fallen in the global
market in the first quarter from record highs, with some
analysts predicting further drops.
"Demand from clients (in China) for the second quarter is
weaker than we had expected," said a trader at a global producer
of primary aluminium, declining to be identified as he was not
authorised to speak with media.
"The biggest problem is that the market (premium) is
falling. People don't want to commit now."
Factories still appear to have limited cash to buy aluminium
despite recent measures by Beijing to boost liquidity, traders
said.
An executive at a manufacturer of semi-finished aluminium
products in the southern province of Guangdong said a weak
Chinese property market had reduced cash at factories that
produce aluminium profiles, used in the construction sector.
Traders said some global aluminium suppliers were keen to
sell as they fretted that premiums could fall further, offering
large buyers premiums of about $300 a tonne for China, a fifth
lower than January.
An investor was trying to liquidate around 40,000 tonnes of
aluminium ingots in bonded warehouse in Shanghai, offering a
premium of about $300 for the stock, traders said.
"We have received calls from sellers every week recently,"
said the manufacturing executive, whose firm imports aluminium
for its own consumption and trading. He added that the company
would buy at about a $280 premium, on a cost, insurance and
freight basis.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)