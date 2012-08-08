* Major Chinese alumina producers eyeing Indonesia projects
* Top alumina producers Chalco, Bosai and Weiqiao eyeing
supplies
* Indonesia bauxite, alumina exports fall after export tax
(Updates with analyst, Indonesian industry comment)
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Aug 8 Three of China's biggest
alumina producers are planning to invest at least $1 billion
into bauxite mines and refineries in Indonesia to guarantee
supplies of the aluminium raw materials under threat from new
export taxes and a 2014 export ban.
The plans are among the first signs that Jakarta's rules
curbing raw ore exports are driving major investment in metal
processing in mineral rich Indonesia.
Sources at top alumina producer Aluminum Corp of China Ltd
(Chalco) , Bosai Minerals Group Co Ltd and
Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group said their companies were
actively seeking ways to increase supplies.
Bosai Minerals was planning to boost production at its mines
in South America and Africa, while Chalco was trying to quickly
obtain a mining permit in Laos, the sources said.
China is the world's largest consumer and producer of
aluminium, accounting for about 40 percent of the global market.
It used to be the world's leading alumina importer until last
year, when local refiners boosted production.
Indonesia supplied about 80 percent of the 25.42 million
tonnes of bauxite China imported in the first half of the year,
but exports fell sharply in June after the Indonesian government
imposed a 20 percent export tax on minerals in May.
"For China, if they can work alongside Indonesia, they can
guarantee mineral supply," said Arief Budiman, an analyst at
Jakarta-based investment firm Sucorinvest.
Indonesia is now requiring metal ore exporters to submit
plans for smelters, ahead of a ban on all mineral ore exports in
2014. Bauxite is the ore used for the production of alumina,
which is the main material for primary aluminium.
Bosai Minerals is planning to invest about $1 billion in an
alumina project in Indonesia which would include a bauxite mine,
a 2 million-tonne-per-year alumina refinery, a power plant and a
port, said a company official with direct knowledge of the plan.
Bosai is eyeing a majority stake in the project, he added.
"We are in talks with more than one company in Indonesia,"
the official said, who declined to be identified due to the
sensitivity of the negotiations. "We would sell most of the
alumina in the Chinese market."
China Nickel Resources Holdings said in June it
will invest $1.8 billion in an Indonesian steel project with a
local minority partner. Other firms have also submitted plans
for smelters, with details slowly emerging.
Indonesia's Chamber of Commerce said the plans were positive
as the country needed around 30 smelters for various metals,
while the country's industry minister has said aluminium should
be the second most important metal industry after steel.
Its bauxite reserves could be depleted within four to five
years at the current rate of exports, the government forecasts.
The fast-growing G20 economy is seeing rising demand for
aluminium but at the moment there is no industry to process raw
bauxite in Indonesia.
ALTERNATIVE SUPPLY
Bosai also wants to double production at its bauxite mine in
Guyana to 2-3 million tonnes a year, and to raise production at
its Ghana mine to above 2.5 million tonnes from about 1 million
tonnes currently to ease an anticipated spike in domestic
Chinese prices from next year due to the drop in Indonesian
supplies, the official said.
Bosai, Chalco, Weiqiao's unit Gaoxin Aluminum & Power Co
Ltd, as well as Shandong Nanshan Group and Xinfa Group, are the
five major alumina producers that reduced production in June
after the Indonesian export tax reduced bauxite exports.
Officials at Chalco and Weiqiao also said their companies
were considering separate investments in alumina projects in
Indonesia.
"We are stepping up works after Indonesia cut bauxite
exports," the Chalco source said.
A source at Weiqiao added: "We are considering to build
alumina plant because that is what the Indonesian government
wants. "Should we decide to do it, the progress could be very
fast."
(Additional reporting by Fergus Jensen in Jakarta; editing by
Neil Chatterjee and Keiron Henderson)