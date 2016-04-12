By Polly Yam and Melanie Burton
HONG KONG/MELBOURNE April 12 Rising aluminium
prices are enticing smelters in top producer China to restart
output, a decision that may snuff out the metal's rally from
record lows and stoke global trade tensions.
Chinese prices for aluminium, used in transport and
packaging, have rebounded about 21 percent since hitting a
record low last November, mainly after domestic smelters agreed
to shut in 4.6 million tonnes per year of primary capacity, or
more than 10 percent of total smelting. Restarting a portion of
that capacity may mean Chinese exports seep back into the global
markets at a time when the country is already under fire for
flooding the world with steel and other metal exports.
About 1.4 million tonnes per year of aluminium smelting
capacity may come back in 2016, mainly in the second half of the
year, said Wan Ling, an analyst at metals consultancy CRU. That
is equivalent to about 4.3 percent of the 32.2 million tonnes
per year that was operating in November 2015, the last time
China published the data.
Traders and analysts estimated that the Chinese smelters
would likely begin to return in July with exports picking up
that same month.
"If prices continue to rise, some firms are possible to
restart production," Jia Mingxing, vice president of the China
Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA), told Reuters by
phone on Monday.
Rising aluminium prices have coincided with the decision in
December by Chinese smelters to shut capacity, a move that was
followed by plans by six smelters to form a joint venture to
possibly stockpile up to 1 million tonnes of the metal. However,
this has led to concerns that the recent price gains have no
fundamental basis.
"There is a hope for better demand conditions, but it's not
yet clear that there is an uplift in demand that can justify the
price strength," said analyst Dan Morgan at UBS in Sydney.
"Aluminium is not alone. There is definitely a risk that
restarts will cap global prices - iron ore, steel, alumina -
unless we see a far better China economic picture emerge."
The front-month contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
fell to a record low of 9,710 yuan ($1,504) a tonne in
November last year and the price has risen since, trading at
11,775 yuan on Tuesday.
China's smelters are reconsidering the stockpiling plan in
light of the price gain, said CNMIA's Jia. He added, though that
the plan was still alive would go into effect if prices fell.
Any sign of idled capacity returning would raise concerns
that smelters will not keep inefficient capacity shut to support
domestic prices, industry sources in China said, which would
weigh on local prices and prompt exports of aluminium products,
particularly semi-finished material.
TRADE TENSIONS MAY RISE
In addition to potentially choking the recent price gains, a
surge in Chinese aluminium exports could exacerbate tensions
with the country's trading partners who have accused China of
selling steel and aluminium at below market rates.
The U.S. International Trade Commission on April 6 launched
an investigation into the U.S. aluminium industry and the global
trade in the metal, a move that analysts said was aimed at
staunching the flow of exports from China.
Australia has asked its anti-dumping regulator to fast track
advice on whether swelling shipments of steel and aluminium from
Asian countries, including China, have unfairly hurt local
businesses, while India in February raised import
duties.
Smelters may consider reopening idled capacity if spot
prices rise above 12,000 yuan per tonne and stay at that level
for two to three months, said Xu Hongping, analyst at China
Merchants Futures.
Production costs for the majority of the idled capacity are
about 11,000 yuan a tonne but the added restart expenses would
push up the break even mark to about 12,500 yuan, she said.
Still, some may not restart even if prices rise to 12,000
yuan a tonne.
Aluminium Corp of China's (Chinalco) Liancheng smelter is
unlikely to reopen some 250,000 tonnes of idled capacity this
year because Chinalco last year agreed to cut production, said a
source with direct knowledge of the smelter's operations who
declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to
the media.
Liancheng had been set to close all their capacity but has
idled only about half since late 2015 after the local government
in the northwestern province of Gansu agreed to cut electricity
prices, he said.
($1 = 6.4580 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Polly Yam in HONG KONG and Melanie Burton in
MELBOURNE; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)