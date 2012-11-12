(Updates with details)
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG Nov 12 China's State Reserves Bureau
(SRB) has issued a tender to buy 160,000 tonnes of primary
aluminium from local smelters, two sources who received the
tender notice said on Monday.
The tender is the first concrete sign that the country is
resuming a programme of stockpiling base metals, with the
sources saying the reserves body is set to hold the tender on
Wednesday, although it was not announced on its website.
(www.ndrc.gov.cn)
Last week, Reuters reported that China's influential state
planner could revive its stockpiling plan as soon as this month
to buy around 400,000 tonnes of primary aluminium ingots and
165,000 tonnes of refined copper cathode for state reserves.
This volume equates to around 8 days of consumption for
refined copper and nearly 7 days for primary aluminium, and
compares to China's current stocks of more than one million
tonnes of both copper cathode and aluminium ingots.
"We think there will be another tender after the Wednesday
one," said one of the sources, who declined to be identified
because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
"But how many tonnes the SRB will buy, or smelters will
sell, depends on prices," he said, referring to the prices
offered by the state reserve body.
"We think the State Reserve Bureau will buy 160,000 tonnes
first, then about 200,000 tonnes in the second tender later,"
said a source at another large smelter.
The move to resume stockpiling followed a proposal by an
industry body for the state planner to buy base metals from
domestic smelters hit by weak demand and battling conditions
harsher than during the financial crisis of 2008/09.
ECONOMY SLOWS
Although China racked up annual GDP growth of 7.4 percent in
the third quarter of 2012, that was its slowest pace since the
depths of the financial crisis in the first quarter of 2009.
Unlike the launch of the inaugural stockpiling in 2008, the
SRB has not officially announced current purchase plans this
time round.
In December 2008 it said it planned to buy 1 million tonnes
of aluminium, 400,000 tonnes of copper and a total of 400,000 of
lead and zinc from domestic smelters over three years.
But it had only bought 235,000 tonnes of copper, 590,000
tonnes of primary aluminium and 159,000 tonnes of refined zinc
by the end of that round.
Markets had been hoping for Beijing's new top rulers to
announce stimulus measures following the once-in-a-decade
leadership change set for the Communist Party congress underway
in Beijing.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)