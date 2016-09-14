SHANGHAI, Sept 14 A Chinese industry group has
denied that the country's aluminium producers could be involved
in exporting extrusion products via Mexico to circumvent U.S.
duties, in the latest sign of bubbling trade tensions between
the two nations.
A report by the Wall Street Journal last week cited U.S
aluminium executives contending that some $2 billion worth of
Chinese metal products had been stockpiled in Mexico as part of
a scheme to re-export to the United States, which imposes heavy
duties on Chinese products.
The newspaper said a total of 1 million tonnes of aluminium
products were previously spotted by a pilot commissioned by a
U.S. aluminium executive to fly over a factory in Mexico.
The China Non-ferrous Metals Fabrication Industrial
Association said in its newspaper that it was impossible to
identify the amount stockpiled from a plane and that U.S. duty
of 15 percent made it impossible for Chinese producers to export
primary aluminium to the country.
"China's aluminium processing industry opposes unfair
competition and trade disputes triggered by any excuse. We are
outraged by the condemnation of Chinese firms that lacks
foundation and is based on distorted facts and subjective
imagination," it said.
The association said that if the extrusion products were
from China it would not be possible to change their origin to
Mexico.
Mexico exported 291,000 tonnes of aluminium products to the
United States between 2001-2015 and the association said "it
would take several decades to ship 1 million tonnes of stocks to
the U.S."
China's customs data showed that China exported 1.07 million
tonnes of aluminium products including bars, sections and strips
to Mexico between 2001 and 2015.
Extrusion is the process of shaping aluminium by forcing it
to flow through an opening in a mould to make products for use
in industries ranging from electronics to aerospace.
U.S. upstream smelters and downstream extruders have both
argued that subsidized Chinese aluminium production has
depressed global prices and represented unfair competition.
The U.S. Department of Commerce is investigating China
Zhongwang after the U.S. Aluminium Extruders Council
alleged that the company evaded U.S. import tariffs on aluminium
extrusions.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Josephine Mason; Editing by Ed
Davies)