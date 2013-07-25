BEIJING, July 25 A U.S. citizen held in China
amid an investigation into the country's pharmaceutical industry
is the wife and business partner of a detained British national,
two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Thursday.
The sources said Yu Yingzeng, general manager at the
ChinaWhys business risk advisory firm, and her husband Peter
Humphrey, the company's managing director, were detained by
Chinese authorities in Shanghai on July 10.
It is unclear if the detention of the couple is directly
related to a Chinese police investigation into bribery
allegations against British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline.
ChinaWhys has done work with drugs companies, including GSK,
separate sources familiar with the matter have said.
It was not clear if either Yu or Humphrey had any legal
representation.
Britain's largest drugmaker has been accused by China of
funnelling up to 3 billion yuan ($489 million) to travel
agencies to facilitate bribes to doctors and officials.
GSK has called the accusations shameful and said some of its
senior Chinese executives appeared to have broken the law.
The U.S. embassy in Beijing said on Tuesday that a U.S.
citizen had been detained, and that it was providing consular
assistance but declined to give further details, including the
individual's name. Britain's Foreign Office said over the
weekend a British man had been detained in Shanghai on July 10.
Sources identified him as Humphrey.
Yu is a founder at ChinaWhys, which offers "discreet risk
mitigation solutions, internal process audits, due diligence and
commercial investigation services", according to the firm's
website.
Humphrey, also a founder of ChinaWhys, worked as a
journalist for Reuters in the 1980s and 90s. The ChinaWhys
website says he has been a risk management specialist and
corporate detective for the past 14 years.