FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Chinese authorities ask Anbang to sell overseas assets - Bloomberg
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Factory activity shrinks most in nine years on GST confusion
Economy
Factory activity shrinks most in nine years on GST confusion
Seed funding slows in Silicon Valley
Technology
Seed funding slows in Silicon Valley
Highest HIV infection growth rate in Asia-Pacific in Philippines
Asia
Highest HIV infection growth rate in Asia-Pacific in Philippines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 7:49 AM / a day ago

Chinese authorities ask Anbang to sell overseas assets - Bloomberg

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - China has asked Anbang Insurance Group, whose chairman was detained last month, to sell its overseas assets, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

Bloomberg did not provide details.

Anbang spokespeople in Hong Kong did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Best known overseas for its 2015 purchase of New York's landmark Waldorf Astoria hotel, Beijing-based Anbang has pursued a string of high-profile foreign acquisitions outside China.

After a spate of successful deal-making worth over $30 billion, Anbang has run into roadblocks more recently, failing to close on a handful of investments, and facing criticism over its opaque shareholding structure. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; writing by Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by Neil Fullick)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.