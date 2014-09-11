SHANGHAI, Sept 11 China's price regulators said
on Thursday it would fine a China joint venture of Volkswagen
249 million yuan ($40.61 mln) and the China unit of
Fiat's Chrysler 32 million yuan for price monopoly.
The Shanghai branch of the National Development and Reform
Commission announced the punishment on Chrysler in a statement
posted on its website while the price regulator in Hubei
province announced the fine on Faw-Volkswagen Sales Co Ltd.
(1 US dollar = 6.1310 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)