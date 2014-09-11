* Volkswagen JV, Chrysler unit fined total $46 mln
* Penalties raise prospects of fines for other car makers
* Auto sector under particular scrutiny by regulators
SHANGHAI, Sept 11 China's anti-monopoly
regulator on Thursday announced its first-ever punishment of
foreign carmakers for price-fixing, fining a Chinese venture of
Volkswagen AG and the China sales unit of Fiat's
Chrysler a combined $46 million.
The penalties raised the possibility of similar fines being
levied against other global players such as Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz and Tata Motor Ltd's Jaguar Land Rover,
which are being probed for possible anti-competitive behaviour.
The price regulator in Hubei province said it would fine the
sales unit of Volkswagen's joint venture FAW-Volkswagen
Automobile Co Ltd 249 million yuan ($40.6 mln) for fixing Audi
prices.
Chrysler's China sales unit will be fined 32 million yuan
for operating a price monopoly, anti-trust regulator the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) NDRC Shanghai
branch said. Separately, three Chrysler dealers in Shanghai and
eight Audi dealers in Hubei would also be fined.
While many industries in China have come under the spotlight
as the authorities intensify efforts to bring companies into
compliance with an anti-monopoly law enacted in 2008, the auto
sector has been under particular scrutiny amid accusations by
state media that global car makers are overcharging consumers.
The penalty is severe, and companies can be fined up to 10
percent of their annual China revenues for breaking the
anti-monopoly law. But the FAW-Volkswagen penalty represents
just 6 percent of Audi's turnover in Hubei, according to a
person with knowledge of matter.
Last month, China, the world's largest car market, fined 12
Japanese auto parts makers a record 1.235 billion yuan for
manipulating prices.
CONCERN
The anti-trust investigations are causing concern and in
August the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said
Beijing was using strong-arm tactics and appeared to be unfairly
targeting foreign firms.
Foreign automakers are obliged to form joint ventures in
China. Volkswagen has a 30 percent stake in FAW-Volkswagen,
Volkswagen's premium auto brand Audi has 10 percent and Chinese
state-owned group FAW owns the rest.
Punishment for Chrysler and Audi has been widely expected as
the NDRC previously said it had concluded the two carmakers had
broken the anti-monopoly law.
Audi had already said its sales arm had violated "part" of
the country's anti-monopoly laws.
"We have been optimising the management processes in the
sales and dealership structure," Audi China said in a statement
on Thursday.
"Audi and FAW-Volkswagen attach great importance that all
applicable antitrust and competition laws are adhered to."
Audi will accept the fine, its chief executive, Ruper
Stadler, told Autogazette.de, an online German car magazine.
"I am convinced that we understand China so well that we
will be able to do profitable business there in the next few
years," he was quoted as saying by the website.
Officials at Chrysler in China could not be reached for
comment.
(1 US dollar = 6.1310 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Additional
reporting by Victoria Bryan in Berlin, Germany; Editing by Alex
Richardson and Mark Potter)