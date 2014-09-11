BEIJING, Sept 11 China's three anti-monopoly
regulators on Thursday defended their handling of recent
investigations into foreign companies and said they will widen
market access for foreign firms.
China's Ministry of Commerce, the National Development and
Reform Commission, and the State Administration for Industry and
Commerce issued a statement ahead of a rare joint press
conference in Beijing.
The regulators said they were mindful of protecting the
legal rights of companies, and that companies under
investigation had the right to engage lawyers. All enforcement
regulators are improving transparency, the agencies said.
"Chinese anti-monopoly enforcement agencies take serious
note of the statements made by enterprises under investigation
and are mindful of protecting their lawful rights during the
whole investigation process so as to ensure an objective and
fair anti-monopoly result," the statement said.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Shao Xiaoyi; Writing by
