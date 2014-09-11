BEIJING, Sept 11 China's three anti-monopoly regulators on Thursday defended their handling of recent investigations into foreign companies and said they will widen market access for foreign firms.

China's Ministry of Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the State Administration for Industry and Commerce issued a statement ahead of a rare joint press conference in Beijing.

The regulators said they were mindful of protecting the legal rights of companies, and that companies under investigation had the right to engage lawyers. All enforcement regulators are improving transparency, the agencies said.

"Chinese anti-monopoly enforcement agencies take serious note of the statements made by enterprises under investigation and are mindful of protecting their lawful rights during the whole investigation process so as to ensure an objective and fair anti-monopoly result," the statement said. (Reporting by Michael Martina and Shao Xiaoyi; Writing by Matthew Miller; Editing by Alex Richardson)