BEIJING Feb 10 China does not aim to bring down
any company in its anti-monopoly investigations, which are
intended to create a level playing field for all firms, the
country's anti-trust regulator was quoted by Chinese media as
saying on Tuesday.
Xu Kunlin, the head of China's antitrust division in the
country's economic planner, the National Development and Reform
Commission, was also quoted by online news portal Sina.com as
saying that time is needed to "guide" the prices of mobile
phones.
His comments came after Qualcomm Inc agreed on
Monday to pay China a fine of $975 million, the largest in the
country's corporate history, ending a 14-month government
investigation into anti-competitive practices.
