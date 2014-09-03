(Adds comment from China)
By Michael Martina
BEIJING, Sept 3 Companies facing antitrust
investigations in China are subject to a host of pressure
tactics from regulators, a business lobby said on Wednesday, in
the latest report to cite due process concerns over China's
anti-monopoly enforcement.
China has ramped up the use of its 2008 Anti-Monopoly Law,
prompting a string of complaints from foreign groups that
foreign firms are being unfairly targeted by its three antitrust
regulators.
The U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) said companies that
drew scrutiny from regulators had been pressured to "admit
guilt", appear without legal counsel and make statements without
being informed of the grounds for investigations.
"Such practices contradict both the letter and the spirit of
China's efforts to promote rule of law and due process, and they
are out of line with international best practices," the group
said in a report.
Reuters reported last year that companies had been warned by
tough-talking regulators not to use external lawyers during
investigations.
The government rejects complaints about its three antitrust
regulators and says investigations by the National Development
and Reform Commission (NDRC), the Ministry of Commerce, and the
State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) are
conducted according to law.
A top regulatory official said China was not being unfair to
foreign firms, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
"Some of the NDRC monopoly investigations involve overseas
multinationals, but that does not mean that we are targeting
them," Xu Kunlin, head of the anti-monopoly bureau under the
NDRC, was quoted as saying.
"We treat local and overseas companies equally to ensure
justice for all."
CONCERNED
The USCBC report follows a string of statements from the
American Chamber of Commerce in China, the European Union
Chamber of Commerce in China and the Washington-based U.S.
Chamber of Commerce, expressing alarm about what they have
called China's unfair use of competition policy.
The USCBC said 86 percent of respondents to a survey
reported they were either somewhat, or very, concerned about
China's anti-monopoly enforcement efforts.
Both Chinese and foreign companies had been investigated
since the Anti-Monopoly Law came into effect, it said, but
regulators' actions "in recent months" had focused more heavily
on foreign businesses.
Foreign business advocates had initially been hesitant to
publicly discuss concern over accusations of due process
violations as investigations picked up in 2013.
But in an April letter to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
and Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
urged Washington to get tough with Beijing on its use of
competition policy, which it said had been seized upon by China
to advance its industrial agenda and nurture domestic companies.
The issue was raised at high-level strategic talks between
the United States and China in July.
China is trying to restructure its economy so that growth is
driven by consumption and antitrust agencies have said they will
target industries where practices could lead to "unreasonably"
high consumer prices.
Microsoft Corp and U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc
have been among dozens of companies scrutinized.
The National Development and Reform Commission said this
year that Qualcomm was suspected of overcharging and abusing its
market position in wireless communication standards, charges
that could lead to fines of more than $1 billion.
