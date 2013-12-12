BEIJING Dec 12 China's top economic planning
agency has "substantial evidence" against chipmaker Qualcomm Inc
in an antitrust probe, state media on Thursday quoted a
senior official at the price regulator as saying.
The official English-language China Daily attributed the
comment to Xu Kunlin, head of the National Development and
Reform Commission's (NDRC) anti-price-fixing bureau, in the
agency's first public comment on the case.
The report gave no further details.
A China-based public relations official for Qualcomm said
the company had no comment on Xu's remarks. Qualcomm, the
world's biggest maker of cellphone chips, said in November that
it would cooperate with the NDRC in an antitrust investigation,
though it was unaware of any anti-monopoly law
violations.
The NDRC has been stepping up its crackdown on anti-monopoly
violations over the past several months. It handed down record
fines to six milk powder companies, including Mead Johnson
Nutrition Co and Danone, in August and has
also punished domestic jewellers for antitrust violations.
Xu was also quoted as saying the agency would add at least
170 people to its price-fixing enforcement teams as it redoubles
efforts to tame anti-competitive behaviour in major industries,
including the automotive sector.
Twenty of those employees will join its Beijing office,
boosting its size from its current 46 employees, the China Daily
said.
The expansion "reflects the country's determination to deal
with price fixing", the newspaper said.
Xu also called for the merger of his bureau with antitrust
divisions at the Ministry of Commerce and the State
Administration for Industry and Commerce, two agencies with
which it has "overlapping" duties.
Experts have argued that China's antitrust enforcers are
woefully understaffed even as they embrace new-found global
clout in regulating monopolistic practices and mergers.
China is trying to restructure the economy so that growth is
driven by consumption and antitrust agencies have said they will
target industries where practices could lead to "unreasonably"
high consumer prices.
Regulators have said they will focus on six sectors -
aerospace, chemicals, automobiles, telecommunications,
pharmaceuticals and home appliances.