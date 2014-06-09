SHANGHAI, June 9 China has launched a review
into potential anti-competitive behaviour across 80 major
industries, including autos, pharmaceuticals and alcoholic
drinks, a Ministry of Commerce official said on Monday.
The Ministry of Commerce, one of China's three anti-trust
regulators, sent a notice to the country's major industry
associations last month, asking them to help collect information
from their member companies in an anti-monopoly survey,
according to a statement on China's automobile dealers'
association posted late last week.
The survey, which could take several months, is not
targeting any specific industries, but is aimed at eradicating
anti-competitive behaviors in all sectors, Qiu Zhongyi, an
official at the ministry's market order department, told
Reuters. "We're far from reaching any conclusion yet, but it's
possible that the situation is more severe in some industries,
such as auto," he said.
Beijing last year stepped up a crackdown on anti-trust
practices. The Commerce Ministry's review is part of a campaign
launched last December targeting practices that hinder free
market competition, such as setting up protectionist policies
against companies from other cities and provinces, and granting
unfair subsidies.
The National Development and Reform Commission, the China's
price regulator, has already punished companies in sectors
ranging from milk powder to eye glasses for breaching anti-trust
laws.
China's vice-premier Ma Kai in March, for example, called on
local governments to eradicate local protectionism and promote
fair competition around electric cars, according to the official
Xinhua news agency.
Shanghai, before February, only subsidised electric cars
satisfying criteria such as the ability to reach 50 km/hour in 6
seconds, met only by models from Shanghai-based SAIC
and Shanghai Zhongke Lifan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd.
In Beijing, the inability to obtain license plates for
e-cars prior to February meant the BAIC E150 of local maker BAIC
Motor Corp Ltd came up against limited
competition.
Last August, an official at China Automobile Dealers
Association told Reuters that the association had been
collecting data on the price of all foreign cars sold in China
for the National Development and Reform
Commission.
