BEIJING Aug 26 A Chinese antitrust regulator
said on Tuesday that Microsoft Corp's sales of its
software were not fully transparent, but that the company had
expressed willingness to cooperate with an ongoing
investigation.
The Microsoft probe is just one of nine investigations
opened this year, which includes software and the tobacco
industry, Zhang Mao, the head of the State Administration for
Industry and Commerce (SAIC), told reporters at a briefing.
Microsoft has been suspected of violating China's
anti-monopoly law since June last year in relation to problems
with compatibility, bundling and document authentication for its
Windows operating system and Microsoft Office software, the SAIC
said this month.
