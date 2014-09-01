BRIEF-Broadcaster CME sees path to net leverage ratio falling below 6x
* co-CEO Del Nin reiterates sees path to net leverage ratio falling below 6x in 2017, leading to further borrowing cost reduction
BEIJING, Sept 1 A Chinese antitrust regulator said on Monday that Microsoft Corp has not fully disclosed issues relating to its Windows operating system and Office software suite, amid an ongoing antitrust probe into the world's largest software company.
The State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) questioned Microsoft Vice President David Chen and gave the company a 20-day deadline to make an explanation, the agency said in a short statement on its website. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Michael Perry)
* co-CEO Del Nin reiterates sees path to net leverage ratio falling below 6x in 2017, leading to further borrowing cost reduction
TORONTO, April 26 Hackers are demanding increasingly hefty ransoms to free computers paralyzed with viruses, as cyber criminals seek to maximize profits from large numbers of victims willing to pay up, according to cyber security firm Symantec Corp.