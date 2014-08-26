(Corrects second paragraph to say Microsoft suspected of not
being fully transparent about information)
* Govt official says web browser and media player probed
* Microsoft has been cooperating with investigation
* Microsoft antitrust probe one of nine initiated this year
by SAIC
By Gerry Shih and Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Aug 26 Microsoft Corp's
Windows web browser and media player are being targeted in a
Chinese antitrust probe, raising the prospect of China
revisiting the software bundling issue at the heart of past
antitrust complaints against the firm in the West.
The State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC)
suspects Microsoft of not being fully transparent with
information about its Windows and Office sales, but the company
has expressed willingness to cooperate with ongoing
investigations, Zhang Mao, the head of the antitrust regulator,
told reporters at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.
As Windows became the world's dominant operating system in
the 1990s and 2000s, the issue of how Microsoft bundled its web
browser and media player became the focus of respective
antitrust cases brought by U.S. and European authorities.
Microsoft settled in 2001 with the U.S. Department of
Justice a long-running case centring around whether it could
bundle its flagship Internet Explorer browser with Windows.
In 2004, the European Union ordered Microsoft to pay a 497
million euro ($656 million) fine and produce a version of
Windows without the Windows Media Player bundled. The fine was
later increased to nearly 1.4 billion euros.
China's focus on two products previously litigated elsewhere
appears to form the basis of its investigation, but the probe
could extend beyond the media player and browser bundling issue,
said You Youting, a partner at Shanghai Debund Law Offices.
"It's possible the government hasn't been successful in
finding what they're looking for," You said. "But by starting
with these two products, it gives them time."
A Microsoft spokesman declined to comment when contacted by
telephone.
The Microsoft investigation comes amid a spate of antitrust
probes against foreign firms in China, including mobile chipset
maker Qualcomm Inc and German car maker Daimler AG's
luxury auto unit Mercedes-Benz. The probes have
renewed fears of Chinese protectionism.
The SAIC said earlier this month that Microsoft had been
suspected of violating China's anti-monopoly law since June last
year in relation to problems with compatibility, bundling and
document authentication for its Windows operating system and
Microsoft Office software.
The SAIC, one of China's three anti-monopoly regulators,
formally announced its investigation into Microsoft's activities
this month after officials raided Microsoft offices in several
major cities and met Microsoft Deputy General Counsel Mary Snapp
for questioning in Beijing.
"The investigation is presently ongoing, and we will
disclose the results to the public in a timely fashion," Zhang
said, adding that the probe is one of nine opened this year
which include the software, tobacco, telecommunications,
insurance, tourism and utilities sectors.
The companies involved in the nine investigations comprise
domestic, foreign, state-owned enterprises and trade
associations, Zhang said.
