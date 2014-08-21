BEIJING/SEOUL Aug 21 Chinese antitrust
officials have met with their South Korean counterparts to
discuss violations by U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc,
sources said, as Beijing reaches out to regulators overseas to
complete a case that could result in record fines at home.
Qualcomm is one of at least thirty foreign firms to come
under scrutiny as China seeks to enforce a 2008 anti-monopoly
law - efforts some critics say have unfairly targeted overseas
businesses, raising protectionism concerns.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) fined San Diego-based
Qualcomm more than $200 million in 2009 for abusing its dominant
market position, but the stakes are bigger in China, where an
investigation by the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC) could trigger changes to Qualcomm's licensing deals and
fines of as much as a tenth of a company's annual revenue.
Qualcomm had total revenue of almost $25 billion in the year
to Sept. 29, 2013, about half of it in China.
"The Chinese authorities were very interested in how South
Korea handled such issues and asked a lot of questions about
South Korea's experiences," said a person who was present at
meetings in May and June between the KFTC and the NDRC's price
supervision and anti-monopoly bureau.
It's unlikely the NDRC could use exactly the same rationale
as South Korea against Qualcomm, added the person, who didn't
want to be named because of the sensitivity of the case.
"What China takes most exception to is that royalties on
intellectual properties are comparatively higher in China. But
high price itself shouldn't be an antitrust matter. It's only a
problem when there are elements like discriminatory practices,"
the person said.
Qualcomm has been under investigation by the NDRC, one of
China's three antitrust regulators, since November last year
over how it licenses its patents and prices its chipsets.
Exchanges between regulators are not uncommon, but some
experts say the NDRC has relied on pressure tactics instead of
detailed economic analysis to drive its cases. That the NDRC
went to the KFTC months after the case was announced, they say,
could indicate the bureau is looking for a legal justification
for a case it had already launched.
There are concerns that a central aim of the meetings
between China and South Korea was to "solicit advice in an
economic argument against Qualcomm," a person in the U.S.
business community familiar with the case said. "It's putting
the cart before the horse. They have reached a conclusion and
attempted to get the facts later," the person said.
"THOROUGH EXCHANGES"
In a statement about the meeting that took place in South
Korea, the KFTC said: "China's NDRC, seeking to advance its
regulatory enforcement, requested that the Fair Trade Commission
share economic analysis techniques used to deal with actual
cases." A KFTC official declined to comment further on the
meetings when contacted by Reuters.
The NDRC antitrust bureau, its delegation led by Director
General Xu Kunlin, said in statements issued after the meetings
that the two sides held "thorough exchanges". The NDRC did not
respond to a Reuters request for comment.
None of the statements specifically mentioned Qualcomm.
Xu, an outspoken advocate of expanding the use of China's
anti-monopoly law, has publicly stated that his bureau is
hamstrung by under-staffing. That, lawyers say, is one likely
element behind the bureau's reputation of employing less
rigorous analysis in its investigations.
At a conference in May, Xu said that because he had only
around 40 staff - compared to hundreds at U.S. and European
agencies - he had to rely on tip-offs of violations when
pursuing cases. "If you increased my staff by 100 workers,
perhaps then I could actively investigate," he said.
"I think everybody would agree they are understaffed - they
don't have enough people - and they are very new at this," said
Peter Wang, an antitrust expert and Shanghai-based partner for
law firm Jones Day. "It's often easy to find theories for
possible antitrust problems, but it takes an extensive amount of
experience to be in a position to make good decisions about when
something is likely to be a real problem and, just as important,
when it's not."
Nonetheless, a slew of recent high-profile probes into
overseas firms has rekindled concerns that Beijing may be using
the investigations to support domestic industry.
The NDRC this week fined Japanese auto parts makers a record
1.235 billion yuan ($201 million) for manipulating prices in
China. The agency has also said it would punish
Audi and Fiat SpA's Chrysler for monopoly
practices, and last year hit foreign milk powder makers with
hefty fines.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce in April sent a private letter
to Secretary of State John Kerry and Treasury Secretary Jacob
Lew urging Washington to get tough with Beijing on its use of
the Anti-Monopoly Law to pursue "China's industrial policy
goals".
The issue was raised at high-level strategic talks between
Washington and Beijing in July.
The NDRC's Xu told Reuters recently his agency gives equal
treatment to all market participants.
(Additional reporting by Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by
Ian Geoghegan)