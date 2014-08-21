SHANGHAI Aug 21 Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it would cut prices of auto parts for its luxury Lexus models in China by an average 26 percent amid increasing scrutiny over anti-trust issues by the country's regulators.

The price cut will be effective from Sept. 1 this year, according to a statement posted on the Lexus website in China.

On Wednesday, China fined Japanese auto parts makers a record 1.2 billion yuan ($201 million) for manipulating prices as the government steps up its enforcement of an anti-trust law that has targeted major corporations and revived protectionism concerns. (1 US dollar = 6.1528 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Adam Jourdan)