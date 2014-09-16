By Norihiko Shirouzu
| BEIJING, Sept 16
BEIJING, Sept 16 China's price regulator has
summoned executives from Toyota Motor Corp over pricing
policies and practices at the Japanese carmaker's luxury Lexus
brand, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
According to three China-based Toyota executives, the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) earlier this
month summoned Beijing-based executives at Lexus for
questioning.
Two of the executives, who declined to be named because of
the sensitivity of the subject, said the NDRC questioned the
Lexus leaders about the brand's spare and replacement parts
policies, including pricing.
Takanori Yokoi, a Beijing-based Toyota spokesman, declined
to comment on the information provided by the sources, but said
Toyota would cooperate with Chinese authorities if there was an
investigation into anti-competitive matters.
Officials at the NDRC could not be reached for comment.
Last week, Hubei province's price bureau said it would fine
the sales unit of Volkswagen's joint venture
FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co Ltd 249 million yuan ($40.6
million) for fixing Audi prices.
NDRC's Shanghai branch also said last week it would fine the
China sales unit of Fiat's Chrysler 32 million yuan for
operating a price monopoly.
Those penalties have raised the possibility of similar fines
being levied against other global players such as Daimler's
< Mercedes-Benz and Tata Motors Ltd's Jaguar
Land Rover, which are being probed for possible anti-competitive
behaviour.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Kazunori Takada and
Edwina Gibbs)