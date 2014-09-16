* Lexus execs questioned about spare, replacement parts
By Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING, Sept 16 China's price regulator has
summoned executives from Toyota Motor Corp over pricing
policies and practices for spare and replacement parts at its
luxury Lexus division, people with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
The questioning coincided with the first-ever punishments of
foreign automakers for price-fixing this month, when fines were
imposed on the Chinese venture of Volkswagen AG and
the China sales unit of Fiat's Chrysler.
A slew of antitrust investigations that encompass a wide
range of firms including Microsoft Corp and chipmaker
Qualcomm Inc has prompted complaints from foreign
officials and the business community that foreign firms are
being targeted unfairly.
According to three China-based Toyota executives, the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) this month
summoned Beijing-based executives at Lexus for questioning.
Two of the executives, who declined to be named because of
the sensitivity of the subject, said the NDRC questioned the
Lexus leaders about the brand's spare and replacement parts
policies, including pricing.
Takanori Yokoi, a Beijing-based Toyota spokesman, declined
to comment on the information provided by the sources, but said
Toyota would cooperate with Chinese authorities if there was an
investigation into anti-competitive matters.
Officials at the NDRC could not be reached for comment.
PROBE ESCALATED
The summoning of Lexus China executives escalates the NDRC's
probe into Toyota.
Earlier this year, the anti-trust regulatory unit of NDRC
made initial enquiries about the brand's auto parts policies via
the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA), Toyota
executives familiar with the matter have said, adding that the
association has been conducting an industry-wide survey since
April.
Two of the executives with information about the NDRC's
latest move said it is looking into pricing policies and
practices of the Japanese luxury brand in the south China
province of Guangdong.
It appears the regulator is trying to build a case against
Lexus for engaging in price-manipulation in connection with
spare parts, they said.
But they added that it did not seem that a fine on Lexus was
imminent.
"As far as I know and at this point, there is no imminent
action on us," one of the executives who spoke with Reuters
said. "It's been very quiet."
Last week, Hubei province's price bureau said it would fine
the sales unit of Volkswagen's joint venture
FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co Ltd 249 million yuan ($40.6
million) for fixing Audi prices. The NDRC's Shanghai branch also
fined the China sales unit of Fiat's Chrysler 32
million yuan for operating a price monopoly.
Other global automakers being probed for possible
anti-competitive behaviour include Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz and Tata Motors Ltd's Jaguar Land Rover.
In response to the CADA survey, Toyota's legal department in
Beijing provided over the summer written answers and evidence in
"several thick binders," according to Toyota officials. The
survey was capped by a visit by a CADA official to Lexus's
office in Beijing late July.
Lexus sold about 73,000 vehicles in China last year. The
vehicles are imported from Japan and other countries.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Kazunori Takada and
Edwina Gibbs)