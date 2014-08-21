(Adds comment from statement)
SHANGHAI Aug 21 Toyota Motor Corp said
on Thursday that it would cut prices of auto parts for its
luxury Lexus models in China, following similar moves by its
German rivals, in response to heightened regulatory scrutiny
over anti-trust issues.
Prices on about 15,000 parts will be reduced by an average
26 percent from next month, according to a statement posted on
the Lexus website in China.
"In response to the NDRC's concerns over monopoly practices
in the industry, Lexus China will cut prices of spare parts in
China starting from Sept. 1," it said, referring to the National
Development and Reform Commission, the country's price
regulator.
"The company will ensure full compliance with the Chinese
law, improve management behaviour ... protect interests and
rights of customers and contribute to the China auto industry,"
the statement added.
BMW, Volkswagen AG's Audi and
Mercedes-Benz have already announced price cuts on auto spare
parts in China, in an effort to appease regulators which have
accused some of them of anti-competitive behaviour.
An array of industries, from milk powder makers to
electronics firms, has come under the Chinese regulatory
spotlight in recent years as the government intensifies its
efforts to make foreign companies comply with 2008 anti-monopoly
legislation.
Legal experts, however, point out that the authorities
appear to have wielded the law against more foreign
multinationals than local companies. Officials say the law is
applied to both domestic and foreign firms, with the aim of
protecting consumers.
The official Xinhua news agency reported earlier this month
that Mercedes-Benz has been found guilty of manipulating prices
for after-sales services in China. The NDRC also said it would
punish Audi and Fiat SpA's Chrysler for monopoly
practices.
Executives at Toyota told Reuters earlier in the month that
the Chinese government is taking an "initial" look into the auto
parts policies of its Lexus brand.
Toyota's move comes a day after China fined 12 Japanese auto
parts makers a record 1.2 billion yuan ($201 million) for
manipulating prices.
China's auto sector, which is the world's largest and
dominated by foreign brands, has been under particular scrutiny
amid accusations by state media that global car and parts makers
are overcharging customers.
(1 US dollar = 6.1528 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by
Ryan Woo)