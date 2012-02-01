HONG KONG Feb 1 China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd, which focuses on developing property in the southeastern Chinese province of Guangdong, said it has expanded its presence in Chongqing, the economic powerhouse of southwest China, purchasing a plot of commercial and residential land.

The company said in a statement late on Monday that it had spent 218 million yuan ($34.5 million) for the 91,000-square-metre site near its flagship project in the city, Chongqing Aoyuan City of Health.

The group has a landbank of about 8.3 million square metres, it said, with 21 projects in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangdong, Guangxi, Jiangsu, Jiangxi and Shenyang.

($1 = 6.3085 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)