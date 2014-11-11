(Repeats column with no changes to text. John Kemp is a Reuters
market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 10 "The Silk Road, no longer just a
concept in history books, has evolved into a story of modern
logistics and Sino-European cooperation," Yang Jiechi, China's
top diplomat, told a conference this month.
The New Silk Road Economic Belt - from China across Central
Asia and Russia to Europe - and the 21st Century Maritime Silk
Road - through the Malacca Strait to India, the Middle East and
East Africa - have become the centrepiece of China's economic
diplomacy.
The belt and the road, as China's diplomats refer to them,
are the focus of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)
summit in Beijing this week. They aim to cement China's emerging
role at the heart of the 21st century economy.
China's President Xi Jinping has pledged $40 billion to a
new Silk Road fund for investing in infrastructure, resources
and industrial and financial cooperation across Asia.
Chinese diplomats have also been busy promoting a new Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank, promising to provide half of its
$50 billion start-up capital, to help build ports, roads, power
projects and other desperately needed infrastructure across the
region.
The Silk Road fund and Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank
pose a direct challenge to the traditional primacy of
U.S.-dominated financial and trade institutions in the region,
including the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and Asian
Development Bank, all of which were set up following the U.S.
victory in World War Two.
U.S. diplomats have been manoeuvring furiously to limit the
impact of China's economic diplomacy. In the past month,
Australia and South Korea both declined to join the new
Infrastructure Investment Bank following intense lobbying from
officials in Washington, which went all the way up to Secretary
of State John Kerry and President Barack Obama himself.
U.S. LEADERSHIP CHALLENGED
Officially, U.S. diplomats are concerned about governance
standards at the new institutions. There are fears about the
large share of the voting rights that will go to China and the
willingness of the new institutions to lend for projects that do
not meet the social and environmental criteria currently
employed by multilateral development banks.
Under intense pressure from the United States, the World
Bank and Asian Development Bank will no longer finance
coal-fired power stations due to concerns about climate change.
But many countries, including India, have indicated they intend
to continue building coal-fired plants to bring electricity to
millions of homes that are currently without secure and
affordable access to modern energy.
U.S. officials fear the new Chinese-led institutions will
lend to projects that are unable to secure financing from other
multilateral institutions, rendering the conditionality
ineffective.
But there is a deeper, unspoken fear that the new
institutions will be used to enhance China's leadership at the
expense of the United States and its traditional allies in Asia
including Japan, South Korea and Australia.
In the run-up to the APEC summit, U.S. diplomats have sought
to keep the focus on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a proposed
U.S.-led regional trade deal, rather than the broader Free Trade
Area of the Asia Pacific, promoted by China.
It is part of a mounting economic, political and military
competition between the United States and China across the
region.
BALANCE OF ECONOMIC POWER
Asia-Pacific is not the only area where the post-war
economic and financial leadership of the United States and its
network of allies is being challenged.
The U.S. pivot to Asia is being matched by a similar move on
the part of Russia, which has sought to reduce its dependence on
the United States and Europe by upgrading its economic ties with
China. In the past six months, Russia has signed two major deals
to supply natural gas to China, which has become Russia's most
important trading partner.
In July 2014, China, Russia, India and Brazil reached
agreement on a $100 billion New Development Bank to be
headquartered in Shanghai. China and Russia have also been busy
promoting economic and military ties across Central Asia through
the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
The major financial and economic institutions, which experts
sometimes call the "international financial architecture", no
longer correspond to the balance of power and the shifting
centre of gravity in the world economy.
The International Monetary Fund, World Bank and regional
development banks are all dominated by the United States and its
allies in terms of voting rights, capital structure,
headquarters location and staffing.
Efforts to reform them to give a greater role to China and
the other fast-growing developing economies have largely proved
unfruitful.
The multilateral lending institutions are severely
undercapitalised and have nowhere near enough resources to meet
the enormous infrastructure needs across Asia, Africa and Latin
America.
The result is that many multilateral institutions appear to
be outdated, too small and entrenched in colonialist approaches
to development.
TRADE AND FINANCIAL FLOWS
There is still an assumption that economies of developing
countries are defined by their relationship with their more
developed counterparts. But that world has vanished over the
last decade.
More than half the exports from developing economies were
sent to other developing economies in 2013, according to the
World Trade Organization ("International Trade Statistics
2014").
Countries in Asia sent more than 60 percent of their exports
to other nations in Asia and to Africa and the Middle East,
compared with just over 15 percent each to North America and
Europe.
As the world's greatest export powerhouse, China has
accumulated vast foreign exchange reserves and is now becoming a
major supplier of capital.
Prior to the financial crisis, that capital was tied up
passively and uselessly in U.S. Treasury bonds. Now China wants
to use its capital more productively to invest in infrastructure
in its major trading partners and at the same time buy more
economic and political influence.
There is nothing new in the idea that countries seek to turn
financial capital into political power. Britain pursued the same
approach in the 19h century, and the United States has done so
successfully since World War Two.
Market access and capital can all be traded for various
forms of influence. The Marshall Plan traded U.S. economic
assistance in European reconstruction for a pro-American
orientation in European foreign policy.
As the balance of power within the global economy shifts, it
is inevitable that the international economic architecture will
have to evolve.
Some western foreign policy specialists have naively assumed
that emerging markets would become integrated into existing
post-war, western-dominated structures of power and governance.
But it was always at least as likely that those institutions
would have to adapt and change to accommodate the rising
economic and financial power of emerging markets.
Just as access to American markets and capital was once a
key component of U.S. diplomacy, China is now employing its
financial and trade muscle to win friends and influence.
(editing by Jane Baird)