BEIJING Jan 8 Hua Ruobin started using Blued
two years ago to meet other gay men in China, setting up weekend
dinners or dates in karaoke bars.
The gay dating app has been a godsend for Hua, allowing the
university student in the southern city of Guangzhou to
privately contact Chinese men seeking same-sex companionship.
Homosexuality is not illegal in China, but remains a taboo
subject in the world's most populous country.
"I found nine (gay friends) through the app," said Hua, 22,
who felt he could never talk to his heterosexual friends about
being gay. "Now I have a group of friends just like me to whom I
can open my mind."
Blued is the brainchild of Ma Baoli, 36, a former policeman
who quit his job to play Cupid to millions of gay men in China.
The free Chinese-language app uses the GPS capability of
users' smartphones to identify nearby members. As with other
dating apps, users can scan profiles, chat privately with the
potential Mr Right or hang out in a group chatroom.
Blued quickly found favour with gay people, adding 15
million users in two years. There is scope for expansion, with
Ma's company raising $30 million last year from a U.S. venture
capital firm. Its long-term goal is to list on the Nasdaq.
"That would be an even better way to show off China's
development than a big advertisement in Times Square," said Ma,
referring to New York's most famous intersection.
NOT JUST A DATING APP
LGBT activists in China say Blued has helped gay men develop
a positive self-image and fight social prejudices that force
homosexuals to stay anonymous.
"It is not only a hook-up app any more, but also spreading
knowledge about the community," said Raymond Phang, an organiser
of the annual Shanghai Pride celebrations.
Ma's efforts to prevent HIV/AIDS have found support from a
government eager to promote safe sex among gay Chinese.
At the Beijing headquarters of Ma's firm, app users can take
free HIV tests, administered only by gay members of a staff of
more than 50, so as to minimise any potential embarrassment.
A red ribbon icon on the app gives Blued users easy access
to information on condom use and AIDS. It offers authorities a
way to reach out to gay men, a group the World Health
Organisation says is at high risk of catching the disease.
"On the street, it is difficult for researchers to find gay
groups," said Ma. "We could help the government to help the
people that it can't reach."
