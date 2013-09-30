BEIJING, Sept 30 China on Monday launched a
crackdown on several mobile news applications that provide news
information services without approval from government
regulators, threatening to shut down those who refuse to
"rectify".
The ruling follows a government campaign to curb "online
rumours", as the government tries to rein in social media.
The State Internet Information Office said that some of the
news applications carried "pornography and obscene information
and harm the physical and mental health of youngsters", and
others published false information.
Some mobile news applications also provide a channel for
subscribers in China to read articles published by foreign media
outlets whose articles have been blocked in China, such as the
New York Times.
Mobile news applications identified include Zaker, which
said it had more than 17.5 million users at the end of April,
and Chouti whose slogan is: "Publish all that should not be
published."
The state regulator has told authorities to further crack
down on illegal mobile news applications, by requiring them to
"rectify" according to the laws.
The government will close down and ban those who refuse to
rectify "to maintain order of news dissemination on the mobile
internet".
China's top court and prosecutor issued a regulation in
September specifying that people will be charged with defamation
if online rumours they create were visited by 5,000 internet
users or reposted more than 500 times. Those responsible can be
sentenced to three years in jail.
Lawyers and activists called the latest crackdown a
significant, if crude, expansion of powers to police the
Internet and a blow to those who rely on microblogs to
disseminate information that is often not monitored as strictly
as traditional media.
(Reporting by Li Hui and Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Robert Birsel)