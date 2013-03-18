(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
By Michael Martina
BEIJING, March 18 China has become the world's
fifth-largest arms exporter, a respected Sweden-based think-tank
said on Monday, its highest ranking since the Cold War, with
Pakistan the main recipient.
China's volume of weapons exports between 2008 and 2012 rose
162 percent compared with the previous five-year period, with
its share of the global arms trade rising from 2 percent to 5
percent, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
(SIPRI) said.
China replaces Britain in the top five arms-dealing
countries between 2008 and 2012, a group dominated by the United
States and Russia, which accounted for 30 percent and 26 percent
of weapons exports, SIPRI said.
"China is establishing itself as a significant arms supplier
to a growing number of important recipient states," Paul Holtom,
director of the SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme, said in a
statement.
The shift, outlined in SIPRI's Trends in International Arms
Transfers report, marks China's first time as a top-five arms
exporter since the think-tank's 1986-1990 data period.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei, asked about the
report, said China was a responsible arms exporter which
strictly adhered to international law.
"On arms exports, China sticks to three principles. First,
that it is conducive to the recipient country's justifiable
self-defence needs. Second, it does not damage regional and
global peace, security and stability. Third, it does not
interfere in other countries' internal affairs," he told
reporters.
Now the world's second-largest economy, China's rise has
come with a new sense of military assertiveness with a growing
budget to develop modern equipment including aircraft carriers
and drones.
At the Zhuhai air show in southern China in November,
Chinese attack helicopters, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles
and air defences were on public show for the first time.
PAKISTAN, MYANMAR, BANGLADESH
SIPRI maintains a global arms transfers database base that
tracks arms exports back to the 1950s. It averages data over
five-year periods because arms sales vary by year.
"Pakistan - which accounted for 55 percent of Chinese arms
exports - is likely to remain the largest recipient of Chinese
arms in the coming years due to large outstanding and planned
orders for combat aircraft, submarines and frigates," SIPRI
said.
Myanmar, which has been undergoing fragile reforms that the
United States thinks could help counter Beijing's influence in
the region, received 8 percent of China's weapons exports.
Bangladesh received 7 percent of the arms while Algeria,
Venezuela and Morocco have bought Chinese-made frigates,
aircraft or armoured vehicles in the past several years.
China does not release figures for its arms sales.
Germany and France ranked third and fourth on the arms
exporter list. China followed only India in the acquisition of
arms, though its reliance on imports is decreasing as it ramps
up domestic production.
After decades of steep increases in military spending and
cash injections into domestic contractors, experts say some
Chinese-made equipment is now comparable to Russian or Western
counterparts, though accurate information about the performance
of Chinese weapons is scarce.
China faces bans on Western military imports, dating back to
anger over its crushing of pro-democracy protests in and around
Tiananmen Square in 1989. That makes its domestic arms industry
crucial in assembling a modern military that can enforce claims
over Taiwan and disputed maritime territories.
China has faced off recently with its Southeast Asian
neighbours and Japan over rival claims to strings of islets in
the South China Sea and East China Sea, even as the United
States executes a so-called pivot towards the Pacific.
