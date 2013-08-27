By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING Aug 27 China has accused two risk
consultants, a British man and his American wife, of illegally
buying and selling private information, state media reported on
Tuesday, amid a nationwide probe into the drugs industry.
The Briton, Peter Humphrey, and his American wife, Yu
Yingzeng, were detained in Shanghai on July 10 as police
investigated bribery accusations against British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).
A police investigator in Shanghai, Lu Wei, said on state-run
CCTV the couple "wantonly" obtained a lot of information on home
registrations, international travel, and property records.
They sold the information to lawyers, multinational
companies and financial institutions, CCTV said.
Humphrey said in a statement broadcast on CCTV that he had
occasionally used illegal methods.
"I sometimes used illegal means to obtain personal
information," Humphrey said in Mandarin to a camera as he sat
handcuffed wearing an orange vest.
"I very much regret this and apologise to the Chinese
government," said Humphrey, who once worked as a journalist for
Reuters.
ChinaWhys, the investigative risk consultancy Humphrey and
Yu founded, worked for many firms including GSK, separate
sources familiar with the matter have said.
Chinese police have been investigating bribery accusations
against GSK since July, though Chinese media reports on Humphrey
and Yu made no mention of the firm.
"We were concerned to see that Peter Humphrey was
interviewed about the details of a case which is currently under
investigation and has yet to come to trial," Britain's foreign
office said in a statement. "We are continuing to provide
consular assistance to Mr Humphrey and his family."
The American embassy could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Jason Cai, a Chinese investigator who worked with Humphrey
and Yu, was arrested around the same time, said a source with
direct knowledge of the matter. Cai was not mentioned in the
state media reports, and his arrest has not been announced.
Shanghai police did not respond to a faxed request for
comment.
The ChinaWhys website says Humphrey has worked as a risk
management specialist and corporate detective for 14 years.
Cai Hua, a Chinese criminal lawyer, said it was difficult to
say how heavy the penalty would be if the couple is convicted.
"For the most part, it rests on the extent of the damage the
crime has done and the amount of information obtained," said
Cai, who is not related to Jason Cai.
The couple "confessed to the crime without concealing
anything," the state-controlled Xinhua news agency reported.
"actions seriously violated the personal privacy of
Chinese citizens."
"Whether it's a Chinese person or foreigner engaging in
illegal activities, public security organs will firmly crack
down without holding back," the news agency said.