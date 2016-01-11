Firefighters are seen working inside a burnt bus after a fire on a street in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING A man accused of causing a fire on a bus that killed 17 people and injured 33 in China last week told prosecutors that he was angered by a financial dispute with a construction contractor, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Sunday.

Police caught the suspect after mounting a manhunt in the northern region of Ningxia last week, but initially did not identify a possible motive for the arson attack.

Bus fires are not uncommon in China. In 2013, a bus fire blamed on a suicidal man killed 47 people in the coastal city of Xiamen. Regulators have blamed some recent blazes on flawed auto design.

