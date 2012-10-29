By Paul Carsten
| PATTAYA, Thailand
PATTAYA, Thailand Oct 29 China is stonewalling
attempts to start talks on a multilateral "code of conduct"
governing the strategically located South China Sea and an
agreement could still be years away, Southeast Asian officials
said on Monday.
Beijing's assertion of sovereignty over the vast stretch of
the water has set it directly against Vietnam and the
Philippines, while Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia also lay claim to
other parts of the region, making it Asia's biggest potential
military troublespot.
Speaking on the sidelines of a regional meeting in the Thai
resort of Pattaya, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang
Vinh said there was no end in sight to the maritime dispute
involving one of the world's main shipping routes and an area
potentially rich in oil and gas.
"ASEAN thinks it is time to start talks to achieve a code of
conduct as soon possible," said Pham, referring to the 10-nation
Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc, but added the
grouping is meeting stoic resistance from China.
China has resisted proposals for a multilateral code of
conduct for the South China Sea, preferring to try to negotiate
disputes with each of the far less powerful individual
claimants.
Sihasak Phuangketkeow, a Thai foreign ministry official,
told reporters at the ASEAN-China meeting in Pattaya it might
take another two years to agree a formal code of conduct.
Carl Thayer of Australia's University of New South Wales said
China was unlikely to make any decision on the code of conduct
until its once-a-decade leadership change is fully complete next
year.
"I suspect because of changes in personnel likely to occur
nobody in China is willing to commit themselves to something of
this magnitude. There can be no compromise at the moment, coming
from China. Leaders would be seen to be weak," said Thayer.
China has stepped up activity in the region, including
establishing a military garrison on one of the disputed islands,
and accused Washington of seeking to stir up trouble far from
home.
The stakes have risen in the area as the U.S. military shifts
its attention and resources back to Asia, emboldening its
long-time ally the Philippines and former foe Vietnam to take a
tougher stance against Beijing.
Unprecedented arguments over the sea prevented an ASEAN
summit in July from issuing a joint communique, the first time
this had happened in the bloc's 45-year history.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)