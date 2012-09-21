BEIJING, Sept 21 China's leader-in-waiting Xi
Jinping sought to reassure Southeast Asian leaders on Friday
that his country wanted only peaceful relations with them,
following months of growing tensions over the strategically
located South China Sea.
Speaking at the opening of a trade fair in southern China
for Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members, Vice
President Xi said China's own prosperity could only be
guaranteed by having good relations with its neighbours.
"The more progress China makes in development and the closer
its links with the region and the world, the more important it
is for the country to have a stable regional environment and a
peaceful international environment," Xi said.
"Having gone through numerous vicissitudes in modern times,
we are deeply aware of the importance of development and how
valuable peace is," he added, according to state media.
Beijing's assertion of sovereignty over a vast stretch of
the South China Sea has set it directly against Vietnam and the
Philippines, while Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia also lay claim to
other parts of the region, making it Asia's biggest potential
military troublespot.
At stake are potentially massive offshore oil reserves. The
seas also lie on key shipping lanes.
Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung is one of the ASEAN
leaders attending the trade fair, held in the city of Nanning.
Xi said China - currently also involved in a dispute with
Japan over a group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea
-wanted the peaceful resolution for its diplomatic arguments.
"We are firm in safeguarding China's sovereignty, security
and territorial integrity and are committed to resolving
differences with neighbours concerning territorial land,
territorial sea and maritime rights and interests peacefully
through friendly negotiations," he said.
"China's sustained development and prosperity offer an
important and lasting window of opportunities to its neighbours,
and promise important development opportunities to countries
around the world, ASEAN countries included," Xi added.
China has resisted proposals for a multilateral code of
conduct for the South China Sea, preferring to try to negotiate
disputes with each of the far less powerful individual
claimants.
It has also stepped up activity in the region, including
establishing a military garrison on one of the disputed islands,
and accused Washington of seeking to stir up trouble far from
home.
Unprecedented arguments over the sea prevented an ASEAN
summit in July from issuing a joint communique, the first time
this had happened in the 10-member bloc's 45-year history.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ron Popeski)