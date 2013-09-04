BEIJING, Sept 4 China and its Asian neighbours
should strengthen financial ties to head off risks stemming from
any U.S. tapering of its stimulus programme, China's deputy
central bank governor, Yi Gang, said on Wednesday.
Yi's comments came as market speculation builds that the
U.S. Federal Reserve may start tapering its stimulus programme
as early as this month. The next Fed policy meeting is set for
Sept. 17-18.
"Expectations that developed economies may start to exit
quantitative easing policies have stirred financial markets in
emerging countries, which requires our join efforts to handle,"
Yi said in a statement published on the central bank's website.
He made the remarks at a China-ASEAN financial forum held in
southern China.
He called on China and ASEAN countries to broaden the use of
regional currencies in bilateral trade and investment
settlements and close more currency swap deals to facilitate
capital flows.
China has signed bilateral currency swap agreements with
several countries in ASEAN, such as Indonesia, Thailand and
Malaysia.
Financial markets and currencies in many emerging economies
have been rocked for weeks by heavy selling as foreign investors
withdraw funds in anticipation of tapering by the Federal
Reserve. The Fed's aggressive stimulus programme saw cheap cash
flood into emerging markets in search of higher returns.
India's rupee has hit successive record lows and Indonesia's
rupiah is at its weakest levels since the depths of the global
financial crisis in 2009. Several ASEAN stock markets have sunk
into bear market territory.
China's stock markets sold off heavily in late May and June
but have gradually been recovering on signs that its economy is
regaining traction. The yuan is the only Asian currency to have
gained against the U.S. dollar so far this year.