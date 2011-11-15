* China's reaction shows focused on stability
* Beijing wants to avoid flare-ups before political handover
* China tells outside forces to stay out of sea disputes
(Adds more official comments, analyst comment)
By Chris Buckley
BEIJING, Nov 15 China appeared keen on
Tuesday to avoid a brawl with the United States over trade and
currency stances, brushing aside President Barack Obama's
criticisms and stressing that the world's two biggest economies
share a stake in stable ties.
Assistant Chinese Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin did not
directly address Obama's comment on Sunday that Washington was
fed up with China's trade and currency practices.
"The meaning of President Obama's comments is a question
that you should ask the White House and the State Department
spokespeople," Liu told a news briefing.
"China and the United States are also economic partners each
of which is important to the other," Liu told a briefing about
Premier Wen Jiabao's attendance at regional ASEAN and East Asia
summits on the Indonesian island of Bali later this week.
The East Asia Summit will be the first attended by a U.S.
president. Obama will meet Wen during the meetings, said Liu.
"I think that along with the development of economic
globalisation, and the development of Asia-Pacific regional
cooperation, China and the United States have massive potential
to further strengthen economic and trade cooperation."
Tension had been building in the lead-up to the annual
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gathering over a
proposed U.S.-led free trade deal that Washington wants as a
counterbalance to Chinese influence but which China sees as an
attempt to force it to play by U.S. rules.
A day after talks with Chinese President Hu Jintao during
the APEC summit on Hawaii, Obama used some of his toughest
language yet against Beijing. He urged it to take on the
responsibilities of a "grown up" economy and stop "gaming the
system".
China's government will not welcome such remarks, but its
leaders have shown throughout this year that they want to keep
relations with the United States steady, and avoid feuding that
could distract them from a handover of top posts among Communist
Party leaders from late 2012.
Beijing held back from broader retaliation after Obama meet
exiled Tibetan leader, the Dalai lama -- scorned by China as a
foe of its rule in his homeland -- and after the White House
announced new arms sales offers to Taiwan, the self-ruled island
that China claims as its own.
"Some harsh words from President Obama won't come as a
complete surprise because he's facing a grim economy at home, so
Americans are in a bad mood," said Shi Yinhong, a professor of
international security at Renmin University in Beijing.
The U.S. election could intensify trade tensions, he added.
"But China generally sticks to a pattern of avoiding open
quarrels with the President ... China wants to ensure that
stability remains in place."
SERIES OF DISPUTES
The currency dispute between China and the United States has
been at the heart of tension between the rivals.
Washington has long accused Beijing of keeping the yuan
artificially weak to give its exporters an advantage. China
counters that the currency should rise only gradually to avoid
harming the economy and driving up unemployment, which would in
turn hurt global growth.
Liu suggested that the two governments should keep an
amicable face on relations at the impending regional summit.
"China and the United States both have a major impact on the
Asia-Pacific region," Liu said. "For the two countries to carry
out cooperation and mutually benefit in Asia suits not only
their interests, but also helps regional peace and development."
Last year, U.S.-China relations were beset by a series of
disputes, including disagreements over China's trade and
currency practices, U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, China's military
build-up in the Pacific and its human rights record.
The East Asia Summit gathers senior officials or leaders
from Southeast Asia, China, Japan, India, Australia, Russia,
South Korea and New Zealand.
(Editing by Ken Wills and Jonathan Thatcher)