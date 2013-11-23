DUBAI Nov 23 An Islamist group calling itself
the Turkestan Islamic Party said a deadly car crash in Beijing's
Tiananmen Square Oct. 28 was a "jihadi operation" by its
mujahideen or holy warriors, the SITE monitoring service said.
The service, which tracks Islamist militant statements, said
the party had released a Uighur language audio speech from its
leader Abdullah Mansour in which he said such operations were
only the beginning of attacks on Chinese authorities.
In the attack, a vehicle ploughed through bystanders on the
edge of the capital's Tiananmen Square and burst into flames,
killing the three people in the car and two bystanders.
(Reporting by William Maclean; editing by Andrew Roche)