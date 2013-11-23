* Militant leader says more attacks to come
* Five killed in Oct. 28 crash in heart of Beijing
* Many Uighurs resent government controls and migrant inflow
DUBAI, Nov 23 An Islamist militant group calling
itself the Turkestan Islamic Party said a deadly car crash in
Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Oct. 28 was a "jihadi operation"
by holy warriors, the SITE monitoring service said.
The service, which tracks Islamist militant statements, said
the party had released a Uighur-language audio speech from its
leader Abdullah Mansour in which he said such operations by
mujahideen, or its holy warriors, were only the beginning of
attacks on Chinese authorities.
In the attack, a vehicle ploughed through bystanders on the
edge of the capital's Tiananmen Square and burst into flames,
killing the three people in the car and two bystanders.
In an eight-minute message, Mansour said Uighur fighters
would target even the Great Hall of the People, where the
Chinese parliament meets and China's Communist Party holds
legislative and ceremonial activities, SITE said.
The service quoted Mansour as saying: "O Chinese
unbelievers, know that you have been fooling East Turkestan for
the last 60 years, but now they have awakened. The people have
learned who is the real enemy and they returned to their own
religion. They learned the lesson."
Chinese authorities have blamed what they called the East
Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a Muslim Uighur separatist
group in Xinjiang province, for the attack, and arrested five
people they said were radical Islamists planning a holy war.
CAMPAIGN FOR INDEPENDENCE
Since the Tiananmen incident security has been strengthened
in both Beijing and in Xinjiang, the restive far western region
Uighurs call home.
Many Uighurs resent controls imposed by Beijing and an
inflow of Han Chinese migrants, and some Uighur groups are
campaigning for an independent homeland for their
Turkic-speaking people.
The Uighurs are culturally closer to ethnic groups across
central Asia and Turkey than the Han Chinese who make up the
vast majority of China's population.
It was not immediately clear if ETIM, branded a terrorist
organisation by the United States in 2002, is connected to the
one purportedly led by Mansour.
There has been uncertainty among experts in recent years
about whether ETIM still operates as an effective organisation.
After a key leader of the group was killed in 2003, its
activities went into decline.
In 2011, some experts said they believed ETIM had reformed
under the name of the Turkestan Islamic Party, which claimed to
be behind attacks in China before the 2008 Olympic Games in
Beijing. Chinese authorities at the time dismissed the group's
claims of responsibility.
