BEIJING A Chinese man stabbed at seven fellow villagers in southern Guangxi province on Thursday, seriously injuring a four-year-old boy and a woman, state news agency Xinhua said.

Xinhua did not specify the motive for the attack on its official microblog. It said the man surnamed Lu had attacked seven people, including two children, in his village on the outskirts of Qinzhou city.

The suspect was taken into custody at the local police station, Xinhua said.

China is still jittery after a mass stabbing at a train station in the southwestern city of Kunming about three weeks ago left 29 people dead and about 140 wounded. The government blamed that attack on militants from Xinjiang, the far western region that is home to a large Muslim Uighur minority.

Thursday's attack occurred nearly two weeks after at least six people died in a knifing incident in central China's Changsha city, in what appeared to be a dispute involving market vendors from Xinjiang.

(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ron Popeski)