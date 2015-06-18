BEIJING A knife-wielding man injured four people, including one seriously, in southern China's Guangxi region on Thursday, police said, the latest in a series of such attacks that have raised public concern.

Police in Beihai city detained a 30-year-old suspect over the early morning attack at a market, a statement on the city's police microblog said.

Authorities were still investigating the attack, the statement said, without providing further details.

Public sensitivity to knife attacks in China has heightened following a series of incidents, including a mass stabbing at a train station in March 2014 in the southwestern city of Kunming that left 31 dead. Authorities said that attack was carried out by separatist militants from the western region of Xinjiang.

Violent crime is rare in China compared with many other countries, but there have been a series of knife attacks in recent years, many on school children.

