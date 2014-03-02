(Changes "nation" to "nature" in paragraph 16)
* At least 29 killed by "terrorists" at Kunming station
* Police shoot dead four attackers brandishing knives
* Government blames militants from far western region of
Xinjiang
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, March 2 China blamed militants from the
restive far western region of Xinjiang on Sunday for an attack
at a train station on the other side of the country by
knife-wielding "terrorists" in which at least 33 died, including
four of the assailants, who were shot dead.
The attack, in the balmy southwestern city of Kunming late
on Saturday evening, marks a major escalation in the simmering
unrest which had centred on Xinjiang, a heavily Muslim region
strategically located on the borders of Central Asia.
It is the first time people from Xinjiang have been blamed
for carrying out such a large-scale attack so far from their
homeland, and follows an incident in Beijing's Tiananmen Square
in October which shook the country's Communist leadership.
China has stepped up security in Xinjiang after a vehicle
ploughed into tourists on the edge of Tiananmen Square, killing
the three people in the car and two bystanders. China labelled
it a suicide attack by militants from Xinjiang.
Xinjiang is home to the Muslim Uighur people, many of whom
chafe at Chinese restrictions on their culture and religion.
China bristles at suggestions from exiles and rights groups
that the unrest is driven more by unhappiness at government
policies than by any serious threat from extremist groups who
want to establish an independent state called East Turkestan.
State news agency Xinhua said the train station attack, in
which more than 130 were also injured, was "an organised,
premeditated violent terrorist attack".
"Evidence at the crime scene showed that the Kunming Railway
Station terrorist attack was carried out by Xinjiang separatist
forces," it added, citing the Kunming government.
Police shot dead four of the attackers and detained one,
Xinhua said, while approximate five others are on the run. It
initially said five of the attackers had been shot dead.
Kunming resident Yang Haifei told Xinhua that he was buying
a ticket when he saw a group of people, mostly wearing black,
rush into the station and start attacking bystanders.
"I saw a person come straight at me with a long knife and I
ran away with everyone," he said, adding that the attackers
caught those who were slower. "They just fell on the ground."
Graphic pictures on the Twitter-like microblogging service
Sina Weibo showed bodies covered in blood lying on the ground at
the station.
State television showed police wrapping a long, sword-like
knife in a plastic bag, amid heavy security at the station.
Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered that no effort be
spared to track down those behind the attack.
"Severely punish in accordance with the law the violent
terrorists and resolutely crack down on those who have been
swollen with arrogance," Xinhua quoted him as saying.
"Understand the serious and complex nature of combating
terrorism," Xi said. "Go all out to maintain social stability."
Domestic security chief Meng Jianzhu was on his way to the
scene, Xinhua said.
Weibo users took to the service to describe details of what
happened, though many of the posts were quickly deleted by
government censors, especially those that described the
attackers, two of whom were identified by some as women.
Others condemned the attack.
"No matter who, for whatever reason, or of what race, chose
somewhere so crowded as a train station, and made innocent
people their target - they are evil and they should go to hell,"
wrote one user.
The attack comes at a sensitive time as China gears up for
the annual meeting of parliament, which opens in Beijing on
Wednesday and is normally accompanied by a tightening of
security across the country.
Unrest in Xinjiang has killed more than 100 people in the
past year, prompting authorities to toughen their stance.
Last week the government charged a prominent Beijing-based
Uighur economist, who has championed the rights of this people,
with separatism.
(Additional reporting by James Pomfret in Hong Kong; Editing by
Kevin Liffey, Alistair Lyon and Dan Grebler)