(Adds Xinjiang parliament delegate comments, quotes from
expert)
By Michael Martina
BEIJING, March 6 A deadly knife attack at a
Chinese train station last week should not be linked to
ethnicity, a senior government official said, days after
authorities blamed the incident on separatists from the
country's troubled far western region of Xinjiang.
China says militants from Xinjiang, home to a large Muslim
Uighur minority, launched a terrorist attack in the southwestern
city of Kunming, killing at least 29 people and injuring about
140.
It was one of the worst bouts of violence to spill out of
the restive region, where more than 100 people, including
several policemen, have been killed in unrest since last April.
Fear and resentment between majority Han Chinese and Uighurs
had spread since the attack, said Zhu Weiqun, the chairman of
the ethnic and religious affairs panel of the top advisory body
to parliament, which meets this week in Beijing.
"Such sentiments - although not widespread - deserve our
attention," Zhu told the official China Daily, adding that the
"overwhelming majority" of the migrant Uighurs from Xinjiang
were "good people".
"Most Uighurs are with us in the fight against separatism
and violent terrorism," he said in an interview in the
English-language newspaper published on Thursday. "They
sincerely support the central government.
"...We should not relate such cases to an ethnic issue in a
casual way."
The comments highlight Beijing's concern over the growing
frictions between Uighurs and Han Chinese and the potential for
further unrest.
After the Kunming attack, many residents voiced ethnic
concerns to Reuters reporters and some businesses and hotels
displayed signs turning away Uighurs.
Online accounts have described growing discrimination
against Uighurs, ranging from their evictions from apartments to
refusals by taxi drivers to give them rides.
Beijing has not explicitly accused Uighurs of carrying out
the Kunming attack, but by calling the perpetrators Xinjiang
extremists the implication is clear.
State media have reported that a female suspect was injured
and captured in the attack in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan
province, which is hundreds of miles southeast of Xinjiang, and
that three suspects, including another woman, had been caught.
Four were shot dead.
Chinese authorities should stop using the attack to carry
out "extreme propaganda" and "incite racism", Dilxat Raxit, a
spokesman for key exile group the World Uyghur Congress, said in
an emailed statement late on Wednesday.
SOFTER TARGETS
Many Uighurs say they are infuriated by Chinese curbs on
their culture and religion, though the government says they are
given wide freedoms.
China bristles at suggestions from exiles and rights groups
that the unrest is driven more by unhappiness at government
policies than by any serious threat from extremist groups who
want to establish an independent state called East Turkestan.
Authorities say many have links with foreign groups,
although rights groups and some foreign experts say there is
little evidence to support this.
"Foreign forces committing crimes have always been behind
separatist activities,"," Xinjiang's governor, Nur Bekri, told
reporters at a briefing on the sidelines of parliament on
Thursday.
"We will remain on high alert for this," he said.
China stepped up security in Xinjiang after a vehicle
ploughed into tourists on the edge of Tiananmen Square in
October, killing the three people in the car and two bystanders.
China labelled it a suicide attack by militants from Xinjiang.
After three years in which China's domestic security budget
exceeded its fast-growing military budget, this year the
government did not publicise the overall figure despite an
increased focus on stability at home.
Experts say that is an indication of how sensitive the
government is to perceptions of its handle on security,
especially after it failed to predict or prevent the two major
incidents in Kunming and on Tiananmen Square.
Philip Potter, an assistant professor at the University of
Michigan who researches international terrorism, said the
security crackdown in Xinjiang could be pushing attacks towards
"softer" targets in other parts of China.
"This is a structural problem that I don't think they can
spend their way out of," Potter said, adding that the security
presence in Xinjiang was nearing its limits.
"This means that there are two options - tolerate the
existing status quo with the caveat that the attacks may get
worse as militants get more sophisticated, or start thinking
about how to address the underlying grievances of the Uighurs."
(Additional reporting by John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI; Editing by
Nick Macfie)