SHANGHAI May 2 Chinese police shot dead a man
at a railway station in the country's north-eastern Heilongjiang
province on Saturday, saying that he was threatening public
security and assaulting police, the official Xinhua news agency
reported.
Public sensitivity to security at China's railway stations
has heightened following a series of incidents including a mass
stabbing at a train station last March in the south-western city
of Kunming that left 31 dead. Authorities said that was carried
out by separatist militants from the western region of Xinjiang.
Citing a spokesman from the Harbin railway police authority,
Xinhua said on Saturday that a middle-aged man forcibly
prevented passengers passing through the security gate at
Qing'an Railway Station in Suihua City at midday.
When a patrolling policeman tried to stop him, the man
picked up a child and threw him at the police, Xinhua said. The
man also tried to grab the policeman's gun and club, and the
police opened fire to keep passengers safe, it added.
No passengers were injured and the suspect, whose identity
has not been confirmed, died in the incident, the spokesman
said. He said police were still investigating the case.
Violent crime is rare in China compared with many other
countries, but there have been a series of knife attacks in
recent years, many on school children.
In March this year, knife-wielding attackers slashed and
stabbed people at a railway station in the southern Chinese city
of Guangzhou, wounding at least nine before police shot dead one
of the suspected assailants and arrested another.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Ralph Boulton)