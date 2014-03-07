BEIJING, March 7 Beijing police have told
prominent users of the microblogging site Weibo to cease
comments deemed hurtful, including suggestions that authorities
misled the public with accounts of a deadly train station attack
blamed on militants from Xinjiang.
The warning was issued late on Thursday in response to
postings offering different interpretations of the attack by
knife-weilding assailants in the southwestern city of Kunming.
At least 29 people were killed and police shot dead four of the
attackers.
China says militants from the far western region of
Xinjiang, home to a large Muslim Uighur minority, carried out
the attack.
Police said they were responding to complaints by netizens
over bloggers' criticisms of media portrayal of events.
"One or two public intellectuals have shown scant regard for
the facts, confused black and white. Their comments have hurt
the people's feelings, and (other users) hope the police will
deal with this," the statement said.
The users whose comments were singled out were well-known
commentators with thousands or even millions of followers.
Screen shots of the offending posts were attached.
Li Chengpeng, a writer and former journalist with over seven
million Weibo followers, had posted a quote attributed to a
Kunming journalist frustrated at the lack of information about
the attacks.
"Never telling you what exactly happened, just letting you
blindly hate and feel inexplicably afraid, that is living a
confused life and dying understanding nothing," read the post,
subsequently deleted.
He later wrote: "Persecuting people for their writing isn't
done like this! I will be waiting at home for them to come and
get me".
Another poster, Cheng Meixin, a former magazine editor with
10,000 followers, questioned the official version of events,
saying: "There is no such thing as natural born killers. We have
to admit that society isn't perfect and has its failings."
State media, quoting the ministry of public security on
Friday, said police had also issued warnings or detained 45
people for spreading rumours about attacks in other regions.
One microblogger, cited by the official Xinhua news agency,
had posted that "terrorists from Xinjiang" had attacked people
in the eastern city of Hangzhou, killing 10 and injuring 80.
Officials, Xinhua said, had dismissed the message as false.
The Communist Party last year stepped up an aggressive
campaign to control online interaction, threatening legal action
against people who issued "rumours" on microblogs if they were
reposted more than 500 times or seen by more than 5,000 people.
Rights groups and dissidents criticised the crackdown as
another tool for the party to limit criticism and to further
control freedom of expression.
(Reporting By Natalie Thomas; Editing by Ron Popeski)