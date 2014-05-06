* Earlier reports said up to four assailants involved in
attack
* China increasingly nervous about Islamic militancy
* TV pictures show suspect pressed to ground
(Adds senior official's comments on fighting terror)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, May 6 An assailant stabbed six people
on Tuesday at a railway station in the southern Chinese city of
Guangzhou, police and state media said, the latest in a series
of attacks that have unnerved the country, some of which Beijing
has termed terrorism.
Police gave no reason for the attack, but China has grown
increasingly nervous about Islamic militancy since a car burst
into flames on the edge of Beijing's Tiananmen Square in October
and 29 people were stabbed to death in March in the southwestern
city of Kunming.
The government blamed militants from the restive far western
region of Xinjiang for both those attacks. Xinjiang, a
resource-rich and strategically located region on the borders of
central Asia, has for years been beset by violence blamed by the
Chinese government on Islamist militants.
Despite earlier reports on state media that up to four
assailants may have been involved in the latest attack,
Guangzhou police said their initial inquiry found there was just
a single suspect. He had been shot and wounded.
"After verbal warnings were ineffective, police fired,
hitting one male suspect holding a knife, and subdued him,"
Guangzhou police said on their official microblog.
They neither identified the attacker nor gave a possible
motive.
Xinhua news agency said that the attacker had been
hospitalised, and that police were not immediately able to
identify him as he had no documents on him.
State television said that reports police had picked up
another suspect near the station were also wrong, and that a
person who had been detained had nothing to do with the case.
Provincial television showed pictures of what it said was an
apparently injured suspect being pressed to the ground by police
and plainclothes security officials, as they removed a bloodied
white t-shirt. It was not possible to see the person's face.
Speaking while on a visit to Hong Kong, U.S. Assistant
Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel
Russel expressed "horror, outrage and sympathy" at the attack.
"We oppose terrorism in all forms, and in those instances
where the available information or the information shared by the
Chinese authorities pointed to terrorism by a group or
individual, we have condemned it as terrorism," he said.
China last week reacted angrily to U.S. criticism of the
level of cooperation from Beijing on fighting terrorism.
China blamed religious extremists for a bomb and knife
attack last Wednesday at a train station in Urumqi, the regional
capital of Xinjiang, that killed one bystander and wounded 79.
The government called the attackers "terrorists", a term it
uses to describe Islamist militants and separatists in Xinjiang
who have waged a sometimes violent campaign for an independent
East Turkestan state.
Exiles and rights groups say the real cause of the unrest in
Xinjiang is China's heavy-handed policies, including curbs on
Islam and the culture and language of the Muslim Uighur people.
China's domestic security chief, Meng Jianzhu, told a
meeting of Chinese law enforcement officials on Tuesday that the
government would launch "special operations against terrorism",
Xinhua reported.
Meng said that the authorities would hit terrorists hard and
"deploy new technologies to detect and remove security
threats", Xinhua said, without elaborating.
(Additional reporting by Li Hui and Michael Martina, and Greg
Torode in HONG KONG; Editing by Nick Macfie)