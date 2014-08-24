(Adds comment from World Uyghur Congress, paragraph 8)
SHANGHAI Aug 24 China has executed eight people
for "terrorist" attacks in its restive far western region of
Xinjiang, including three who "masterminded" a dramatic car
crash in the capital's Tiananmen Square in 2013, state media
said.
Xinjiang is the traditional home of Muslim Uighurs who speak
a Turkic language, and China has attributed attacks there to
Islamist separatists it says seek to establish an independent
state called East Turkestan.
Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the
government's own repressive policies in Xinjiang have provoked
unrest, an accusation Beijing denies.
Three of the executed group "masterminded" the October 2013
attack in the heart of the Chinese capital, official news agency
Xinhua said late on Saturday.
Five people were killed and 40 injured in the incident, when
a car plowed into a crowd in the square and burst into flames.
The other executions, carried out in recent days, were
punishment for crimes ranging from setting up a terrorist outfit
and illegally making explosives to attacking police officers and
killing government officials, Xinhua said.
The World Uyghur Congress, the largest group of exiled
Uighurs, said the executed individuals had paid a heavy price
but the root causes of the issues was being overlooked.
"The lawyers, to accomplish political ends, led them to
accept China's charges, and skirted the causes of the issue,"
spokesman Dilxat Raxit told Reuters in an email on Sunday. "It's
a typical case of the law serving political ends."
A report by China Central Television (CCTV) showed images of
police leading into court, and questioning, the individuals who
have been executed. It also showed footage of the Tiananmen
attack, with a car being driven into the square.
Some of the people executed were blamed for attacks in
Xinjiang's prefecture of Aksu, the city of Kashgar and the town
of Hotan, Xinhua added.
China has been cracking down on violent crime after a string
of deadly attacks in Xinjiang, executing 13 people in June.
Hundreds of people have died in violence in the region over
the last two years, with dozens jailed in the last month, some
at mass public sentencings reminiscent of China's
revolutionary-era rallies.
This month, a court in Xinjiang sentenced 25 people to jail
for terror-related offences. In the clampdown on violence,
authorities have also tightened security on public transport,
demanding that bus passengers show identification to travel.
A suicide bombing in May killed 39 people at a market in
Xinjiang's capital of Urumqi. In March, 29 people were stabbed
to death at a train station in the southwestern city of Kunming.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)