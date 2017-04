Armed policemen stand guard next to passengers after a knife attack at a railway station in Guangzhou, Guangdong province May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING Chinese police have captured a suspect following a knife attack at a railway station in the southern city of Guangzhou, a state-run newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Nanfang Daily said on its official microblog the captured suspect had fled from the scene after the attack.

Guangzhou police said earlier that they had shot another suspect at the scene.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Li Hui)