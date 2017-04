Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Beijing July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

SHANGHAI China's Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday that it will auction 10 billion yuan in one-year government bills on January 8.

After the auction, the bonds will be issued from January 9 to 13 and begin secondary market trading on January 15, it said in a statement published on the ministry's website.

