BEIJING Aug 9 China's state audit body found that 5.8 billion yuan ($947 million) of funds meant to provide affordable housing for poor families in 2012 was misused, the latest problem to dog a programme meant to help those priced out of the housing market.

The National Audit Office said in a report on Friday that some local governments had spent the money repaying loans or financing other projects instead of building cheap housing.

The 5.8 billion yuan misused in 2012 was almost double the 3 billion yuan identified by auditors as misused in 2011.

China invested 1.1 trillion yuan ($180 billion) in building affordable homes in 2012, as the private property market continued to boom, leaving many unable to buy their own home and raising concerns over social instability.

There have been a number of media reports of the misuse of funds since the government speeded up the programme in 2008.

The 2012 audit also found that 38,900 units and 153 million yuan in cash was allocated to 108,400 families not qualified for the scheme. Another 11,300 families were given more than one unit or more than one cash subsidy.

A total of 18,300 affordable homes were sold and another 5,333 units rented to people unqualified for the scheme, the audit office said.

