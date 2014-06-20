(Changes headline to reflect number of firms irregularities
By Matthew Miller
BEIJING, June 20 China's National Audit Office
has found irregularities at 11 state-owned conglomerates ranging
from misrepresentation of assets to illegal property
development, highlighting the challenges the government faces in
overhauling the public sector.
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), the parent
of PetroChina Co Ltd , China Resources
(Holdings) Co Ltd, the parent of 10 companies listed
in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and defence contractor China South
Industries Group Corp, were among the firms whose
2012 audit reports were released on Friday.
China has been moving to overhaul its state-owned sector
following last year's decision to diversify ownership to give
equal political and legal status to state and private companies.
In recent months, the government has launched a series of pilot
programs aimed at experimenting with new management and
ownership structures.
The central government, which directly controls 113
enterprise groups, has also been trying to reduce corruption and
waste at its biggest companies, and pushing them to pay higher
dividends.
Among the reports released on Friday, the auditor said China
Metallurgical Group Corp - one of the country's
biggest engineering contractors - lacked offshore feasibility
studies and failed to obtain government approval for three
investments alongside Pakistani, Australian and U.S. companies,
which led to cumulative losses of more than 3 billion yuan
($483.17 million).
At China South, poor management of foreign investment in 17
overseas companies resulted in accumulated losses at seven firms
of $138 million, the auditor said.
For CNPC, a loan by subsidiary Bank of Kunlun Ltd of 570
million yuan to a Xinjiang-based company without proper due
diligence or post-loan management was at risk of total loss, as
of July 2013, the auditor said.
Some 190 company officials at the 11 conglomerates "were
dealt with severely", including 32 bureau-level cadres, the
audit office said in a separate posting on its website.
GOLF COURSES
Property development was another problem cited by the
auditor. China National Tobacco Corp invested 681 million yuan
to make a golf course without following regulations, the auditor
said.
From 2005 to 2013, nine subsidiaries of the tobacco monopoly
went over-budget by 6.1 billion yuan on construction projects
without gaining approval from their own head office, the auditor
said.
An affiliated company of China Metallurgical also forked out
576 million yuan from 2007 to 2012 to make a golf course, the
auditor said.
In a separate report released on Monday and detailed in the
official Xinhua News Agency, the auditor said around 6.7 billion
yuan was misappropriated in building and operating a
trans-regional power transmission project.
Accounting and procurement irregularities, particularly in
the absence of public tender for contracts, also were common.
At China Resources, for example, subordinate companies in
2012 failed to follow procedures to contract supplies and
services for 586 projects, involving 11.7 billion yuan worth of
tenders, the auditor said.
From 2006 to 2013, the auditor said nine CNPC subsidiaries
including Fushun Petrochemical Corp did not use an open tender
for procurement contracts worth 26 billion yuan.
And at China State Shipbuilding Corp, more than
6 billion yuan worth of contracts in 2012 lacked public tender
or rigorous inquiry, the auditor said.
SOLUTIONS
Each of the 11 companies, including China South, China
Metallurgical and China National Tobacco, issued statements
offering solutions to the problems raised.
In a filing to stock exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong,
for instance, CNPC's PetroChina said the company had worked out
measures to rectify the problems cited.
"Apart from those that need government approvals, the rest
of the problems have been rectified and relevant officials were
made accountable," PetroChina said. "The problems unveiled in
the audit do not have major impact on the company's overall
performance and financial reports."
China Resources said the audit "objectively reflected" the
group's operation and financial management, and said it would
strengthen its internal controls and improve its management.
The company said 38 employees were held responsible for the
problems raised.
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Chen Aizhu and Beijing Newsroom;
Editing by Christopher Cushing)