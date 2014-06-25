BEIJING, June 25 China's audit authorities on
Wednesday rapped more government departments over unauthorised
spending, including prominent state media outlets that are
supposed to be leading a high-profile charge to banish graft and
excess.
The Communist Party has been eager to project a frugal image
since Xi Jinping became president last year, renewing efforts to
stamp out corruption and win back public confidence after an
endless series of scandals involving high-living officials.
In a lengthy report, its second in two days, the National
Audit Office summarised problems discovered in 37 branches of
government, but did not give the total of misspent funds.
Two of the bodies probed were the official Xinhua news
agency and the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily
newspaper, both of which have issued stern warnings against
extravagance and waste on an almost daily basis.
It said Xinhua had sent five groups of officials on
unapproved overseas trips, and had spent 1.37 million yuan
($220,000) it should not have on 15 cars.
The Global Times, an influential and widely-read tabloid
published by the People's Daily, was criticised for spending 6.6
million yuan since 2009 on electrical equipment that bypassed
the government procurement process.
The People's Daily itself drew fire for arranging meetings
and entertaining guests in five-star hotels.
"The People's Daily should strengthen its management work
over compiling and reporting its budget and...improve internal
controls for expenditure for foreign travel costs and meetings,"
the auditor said.
The central People's Bank of China also received censure.
The auditor said the bank's Nanjing branch office
under-reported 132 million yuan of income received as local
government subsidies, while banknote printers in Chengdu - a
unit of the central bank - spent 6.6 million yuan on public
relations, entertainment and buying gifts for unidentified
parties.
Another banknote printer in northern China ran 5 million
yuan over its budget when buying cars for official travel, the
auditor said.
($1=6.2090 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)